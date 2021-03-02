AMC Palisades Theatre Set to Reopen Friday

With the Covid-19 infection rate continuing to decline in New York, Rocklanders can soon enjoy attractions that have been closed since the onset of the pandemic last year. AMC Palisades announced on their website that they will reopen to patrons on March 5.

The theatre is implementing new policies and procedures to help protect moviegoers and staff. Part of the AMC Safe & Clean initiative includes “simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing,” according to the chain’s website.

AMC is also mandating masks except for when patrons are seated and eating or drinking, providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and allowing extra time between movies for staff to disinfect the auditoriums.

For more information on the theatre’s new policies, check out their Safe & Clean page. Showtimes will be announced on the AMC Palisades online page.