Rockland Launches Emergency Operations Center to Help Seniors Find Covid-19 Vaccines

With about 11,000 seniors on the Office for the Aging’s waiting list and many others struggling to make appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine, Rockland leaders decided to step in.

County Executive Ed Day announced the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) yesterday. The EOC was last opened more than three years ago. Staff from 19 county departments are pitching in to help assist seniors with finding appointments.

“This is work we are not required to do,” said Day. “Nor should we have to do.”

The Office for the Aging began helping seniors soon after vaccines became available, as sign-ups were limited and appointments were mostly booked online.

Day and others have criticized the state vaccine rollout. As Rockland ranks second in the state with its per-capita fatality rate, Day said the county is seeking a state-run vaccination site.

“But regardless of how disjointed the vaccine roll out by the State has been we will create innovative strategies designed to help our people,” said Day in a Facebook post. “After all isn’t that what should be expected from local government?”

Rockland residents aged 65+ can sign up for the senior vaccine waitlist by calling the Office for the Aging at 845-364-2110, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, or by visiting http://rcklnd.us/c19-waitlist.