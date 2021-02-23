Suffern High School Mourns the Loss of Two Students

Just two days separate two student deaths. Steve Sanon, 18, and Olivia Lee, 14, both attended Suffern High School, and tragically died last week.

Sanon was a senior and a renowned football player who had been recruited by Buffalo State University and planned to attend in the fall. He died on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Suffern Mounties issued a statement Saturday on its official Facebook page announcing Sanon’s death:

“We are saddened to share the news of the passing of senior Steve Sanon. Steve was our friend, our teammate and our brother. This is a difficult time for all who knew Steve. Steve was always a big part of the team and played a huge role on and off the football field. He always came to play and constantly had his teammates backs. Steve will be remembered by the Suffern Football family forever. Rest in nothing but peace. #holdtherope”

Football Coaching Staff at Suffern High School created a GoFundMe page for Sanon’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, almost 600 donors raised $32,786.

The school district reportedly confirmed Sanon’s death. However, it did not confirm Lee’s. Penny Louise Mann, a friend of Lee’s mother, confirmed with the Rockland County Times that Lee was a freshman at Suffern High School.

“Olivia was a bright, energetic loving sweet girl and we will miss her smile and the joy that she brought to us all,” said Mann.

Lee reportedly died on Feb. 17.

Mann created a Facebook fundraiser for Lee’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, 451 donors raised $22,781.

“What I want to express is the sincere thanks and appreciation to all those that have donated in honor of Olivia, especially the Vincent Crotty Memorial Foundation, who donated $1019.00,” said Mann. “They always give when it comes to a child among other things.”

Neither Sanon nor Lee’s cause of death has been released.