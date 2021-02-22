Military Friendly Designation for Rockland Community College

Rockland Community College has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation, earning the Bronze distinction in the process. The designation is given to a school that scored within 30 percent of the Ten Best Schools with exceptional military/veteran programs.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the most recent survey. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May, 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at w ww.militaryfriendly.com .

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Military Friendly® School for the 10th year in a row. The Bronze distinction especially validates our hard work on behalf of our veterans and their family members,” said Jonathan Barnwell, RCC Coordinator of Veterans Affairs.