Military Friendly Designation for Rockland Community College

Rockland Community College has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation, earning the Bronze distinction in the process. The designation is given to a school that scored within 30 percent of the Ten Best Schools with exceptional military/veteran programs.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the most recent survey. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May, 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at w ww.militaryfriendly.com.
“We are delighted to be recognized as a Military Friendly® School for the 10th year in a row. The Bronze distinction especially validates our hard work on behalf of our veterans and their family members,” said Jonathan Barnwell, RCC Coordinator of Veterans Affairs.
For more information about RCC’s student veteran programs, visit sunyrockland.edu/veterans or contact Jonathan Barnwell, Coordinator of Veterans Affairs, at 845-574-4306 or jbarnwel@sunyrockland.edu