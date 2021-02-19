Time Hotel In Nyack to be Rebranded as Hyatt Joie de Vivre

It’s time for a change in Rockland County. County Executive Ed Day and Economic Development and Tourism Director Jeremy Schulman announced Thursday that the Time Hotel, located at 400 High Street in Nyack, will soon become the first Hyatt Joie de Vivre property in the state outside of New York City.

The property will be renamed Hotel Nyack.

“Hotel Nyack’s evolution reflects the growing energy of the Village of Nyack itself and the entrepreneurial spirit of Rockland County as a whole,” said Day. “Congratulations and much success to all parties coming together under the new, auspicious arrangement.”

Hyatt Joie de Vivre hotels are known for taking inspiration from the culture of their respective neighborhoods. As Rockland is becoming more popular, there is potential for Hotel Nyack to thrive.

“As gateways to the region, the Hotel Nyack, the Village of Nyack and the County of Rockland are places where people want to stay, minutes from the Hudson River shoreline, the new bike-ped attraction over the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and downtown services,” said Anthony Damiano, General Manager of the Hotel Nyack. “We love being in Rockland County and thank its leadership team for its vision and continued support.”

With Rockland’s hotel market increasing by almost 10 percent per month compared to last year, the economic outlook of this change looks promising.

“Having a modern, well-operated and updated hotel so close to downtown Nyack is essential to the economic prosperity and continued revitalization of the village,” said Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. “Gaining the affiliation of a major brand while retaining the personalized feel of a boutique product describes the competitive advantages of Nyack and the county with niche yet outsized appeal compared to the rest of the region. We welcome this new partnership and look forward to working together.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for early summer 2021.