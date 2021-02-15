Why Learning Should be a Lifelong Pursuit

It has become a popular notion that lifelong learning is important for personal development, but it is also a vital component of a sustainable business. As things change in the economy, in political life, and with technology, so too must the businessperson change and develop. It is therefore accepted that continuous learning is a great source of personal satisfaction and can additionally yield ongoing results for your business. A personal and professional must.

Lifelong Learning

‘Learning keeps the mind agile’ is an age-old adage. Being an absolute beginner as you learn something new is actually good for your personal development. As well as keeping the mind agile and improving personal happiness, continuous improvement or learning is critical for businesses to keep up with and better their competitors. Your business must embrace the idea of this constant change and be prepared for it.

Whether you are a one-person social enterprise or a multi-national listed on the NYSE, the satisfaction that learning and developing new skills brings will make a positive impact on your and your employee’s mental state. For your business, ensure that you attempt to align the type of further learning that you provide your employees to the business ethos and needs. Yes, lifelong learning is a must for personal development and your employees are a vital part of the enterprise, but time is still money and if you can both upskill staff and build core business skills then you will succeed. Technology is both the sector most geared for this type of learning, but also a key must-have for all businesses and the perfect means to achieve the aforementioned alignment.

Tech as an Option for Lifelong Learning

The business world is currently going through a period of incredible technological development and change. E-commerce is the new normal and if your business does not have an online presence, then that is even more reason to get up to speed and quickly. As KPMG noted, if businesses are going to get through this time, then lifelong learning will be a necessity and we will see online learning take off.

This type of ongoing personal and professional development should be kept simple yet effective. Try to learn or encourage those in the business to learn new skills online that will improve you and your business. This is the type of lifelong learning that will take your business to the next level. Do not start off with the theory of computation, keep it general and enjoyable for staff yet ensure that there is a cost benefit to the undertaking. Consider microsoft azure courses to illustrate the point: it is cutting edge and current yet introductory and simple. Providing a challenge for the learner and simultaneously allowing your business to access and understand the cloud, with a network of additional benefits.

Lifelong learning is and will continue to be a vital part of human and business development.

The value that this can bring is endless. Your business should always be hungry for knowledge, keeping the business strides ahead of your nearest competitor. Lifelong learning in lockdown is a great use of this time for a healthier you, but if aligned to your business needs, a healthier bottom line as well.