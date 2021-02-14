Maintaining the Growth of an Online Business

Building a business from scratch is incredibly satisfying. Unfortunately, there’s often a point where you reach a potential limit, and overcoming that barrier to scale even further can be a significant challenge. The good news is that if your online brand is already performing well, it might not be as difficult to maintain your growth as you might think. From using the right tools and resources to approaching your business processes in a slightly different way, you have lots of options. If you’ve hit a wall in your growth plans, here’s how to kickstart your online business so that you can continue to scale to even greater heights.

Control Your Data

One of the most useful weapons at your disposal is your data. There are plenty of guides that dive in-depth into how to use your data from different sources, but one area often overlooked is managing all of your different data sources. Using legacy IT systems and outdated IT processes can make data misalignment all too easy, and that’s where Master Data Management comes in. This is one of the most high-value ways to ensure that your IT and your business are more closely integrated, cutting down on wasted time while allowing you to gain the data-driven insights that you need. Take control of your data, and you’ll immediately have more scope for growth.

Gather Emails

Never underestimate the value of your customer emails. With the rise of social media, many online brands focused their attention away from emails and focused purely on their social platforms. That mistake has come back to haunt them, especially as people discard and move between those platforms. An email inbox is prime marketing real estate, and it has a lot more value than you may have thought. Having a direct line into the daily life of a past customer or a potential one means that you will have immediate connectivity. Segment your customers, personalize your messages, and ensure that every communication has a call to action. You might be surprised by how much this can change your pace of growth.

Master the Basics

There’s a good chance that you’ve already made sure that your technical SEO isn’t holding you back and that you have some content on your pages that lets search engines know what you’re about. Now, it’s time to delve deeper into those two subjects. The combination of search engine optimization and content is the key to brand growth. Look at how to use content to not just stuff your keywords into, but to provide real value to customers. Use your SEO to ensure that those customers can find that high-value content and make use of various content types. Long-form (4,000 words+) guides can be turned into videos or infographics, and videos can be turned into transcribed articles. Mix and match, and always remember to provide value.

From using your data more efficiently to getting the basics of digital marketing right and using the most effective forms of brand communications, growth becomes more likely. Look at what is already working with your brand, and then look for ways to fine-tune what you’re doing right and eradicate what you’re doing wrong. Maintaining growth could be easier than you think.