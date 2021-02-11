Covid-19 Update: Gov. Announces Declining Cases and Venue Openings 

By: Jennifer Korn

As of Wednesday Feb. 10, Covid-19 cases in New York are continuing to drop and federal vaccination allocations are increasing.

“From hospitalizations to the infection rate, our Covid numbers continue to decline which isn’t only great news, but a testament to the hard work of New Yorkers to overcome the post-holiday surge,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the governor’s update Wednesday, 134 new cases were reported in Rockland.

Cuomo also announced that sports and entertainment events in major stadiums and arenas can reopen with limited spectators beginning Feb. 23.

The Department of Health approved the reopening of the Barclays Center on Feb. 23. A Brooklyn Nets Home Game Against the Sacramento Kings is scheduled to take place that day.

“While we continue to fight Covid on multiple fronts, we must also get this economy re-opened intelligently and in a balanced way,” said Cuomo. “Live sports and entertainment have long been engrained in the fabric of New York and the inability to hold events has only added to the isolation we have all felt at the hands of this virus. Thankfully, our pilot program to reopen Buffalo Bills games to fans was an unparalleled success and now we are taking that model and expanding it to other large venues across the state to not only reinvigorate local economies, but also help bring some fun and joy back into people’s lives as safely as possible.”

In ordered to re-open venues will be required tot:

Obtain DOH approval for both venues and events

Institute a 10 percent capacity limit in arenas and stadiums

Ensure all staff and spectators receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event

Mandate face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks for all those in attendance

Mandate assigned, socially distanced seating

Collect contact information from all those in attendance to help inform contact tracing efforts

Meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards

Ensure retail, food services and athletic activities abide by all state-issued guidance

Earlier this week, Cuomo announced that 11 community-based vaccination pop-up sites in New York would be established. The sites will vaccinate more than 3,100 people this week and help ensure that the vaccine is administered fairly.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably,” said Cuomo.

The pop-up sites have enabled about 30,000 New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

As the federal allocation of vaccines continues to increase, the state plans on establishing more pop-up sites. Specifically, the sites will be established at public housing complexes statewide, and at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through the governor’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Appointments can be scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider who work to identify New Yorkers from that specific community who are eligible to get vaccinated.

Below are the new sites and vaccination times in the Hudson Valley for this week:

Hudson Valley

People’s Place

17 St. James Street

Kingston, NY

Friday, February 12 – 9AM – 5PM

MLK Community Center

110 Bethune Blvd

Spring Valley, NY

Thursday, February 11 – 9AM – 5PM