County Executive’s Corner “Checking In”

By County Executive Ed Day

Right now, the top priorities for my administration and the employees here in Rockland County Government are getting more vaccine from New York State for residents, helping folks get appointments to be vaccinated, and getting shots into arms however we can. That said, we are still working to accomplish the other goals I set out when first taking office.

Through our Office of Economic Development and Tourism we are continuing to bring investment and jobs here to Rockland. Last week we were proud to announce that Aero Healthcare US LLC, a global healthcare manufacturer and distributor located in Valley Cottage, received $800,000 in state funding that went to producers of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). They are one of five companies in New York to receive funding under this program.

Aero Healthcare US LLC will use the funds to expand their current facility by 9,000 square feet where they will bottle hand sanitizer and manufacture the plastic bottles. The grant will also be used for the purchase of production machinery and equipment. The total investment in this project is more than $2 million and once fully operational, the company will create 10 new manufacturing jobs and they expect to produce 200,000 units of hand sanitizer per week. This expansion will have a tremendous impact on Rockland’s public and economic health.

We were also recently notified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that we now rank No. 21 on their Top 30 Local Government list of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership. You can check out the list here and see the Cities and Counties from around the country we beat out: https://www.epa.gov/greenpower/green-power-partnership-top-30-local-government

While this recognition is appreciated, it also translates into saving dollars and cents for you, our taxpayers, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the entire planet. Our green power is sourced from U.S. generated wind power from Engie Power & Gas, and we’ve partnered with the Rockland County Sewer District No. 1 in this program. All told, the annual savings from green power energy use are projected to be $79,257 for the County and $95,118 for the Rockland County Sewer District, No. 1.

Despite this nearly year-long pandemic, we have not lost sight of the promises I made to you when I first became County Executive. We will continue to protect Rockland’s natural environment while doing everything in our power to bring investment, jobs, and business ratepayers here. That is the way we protect you, the taxpayer, from the double-digit tax increases of the past and how we make sure this County remains beautiful for our children and grandchildren.