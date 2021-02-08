Shake Shack of Nanuet Open for Business

It’s official! Rockland is now the third county in the Hudson Valley to host Shake Shack, a fast-casual chain restaurant famous for its hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and of course, burgers and milkshakes. Their new Nanuet location is in the Rockland Plaza, taking the spot of Micheal’s Tuxedo, a clothing rental store that has moved down the street. Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann was joined by members of the town board and the Nanuet Chamber of Commerce in welcoming the restaurant during a brief ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning.

Hoehmann announced that the self styled “modern roadside burger stand” has added 60 new jobs in the community, and that he expects the restaurant will be a valuable addition to Clarkstown “the economic engine of Rockland.”

“Having Shake Shack here is a really big deal!” said Hoehmann, “we know it’s going to be successful.”

The restaurants management seemed equally enthused. “I hired an amazing staff and were ready to get this thing going,” promised Nick Carpino, general manager.