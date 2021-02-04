House Fire in New City

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 192 Strawtown Rd. in New City, after receiving reports of a structure fire. As police units arrived, they quickly noticed a home engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, the two adult residents of the home were safely outside and uninjured by the time the police arrived. New City Fire Dept. extinguished the fire, with assistance from multiple mutual aid companies. New City Ambulance and Rockland Medics were on scene to assist as needed. The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire, but so far they have not determined what could have sparked the blaze.