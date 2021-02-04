Health Dept. Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Registration for Phase 1B Essential Workers

By: Jennifer Korn

The Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH) received 700 new doses of the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine allotted for phase 1b essential workers and will open up registration at 4:00 P.M. this afternoon. The department stated in a release that it does not expect the registration to be open for very long.

Phase 1b essential workers can make an appointment by visiting: http://rcklnd.us/covid19

“We will continue to look for ways to improve our local response, will keep fighting to bring more vaccine to Rockland and we will not stop until all of you who want the vaccine get the vaccine,” said County Executive Ed Day.

Phase 1b essential workers include grocery store workers, police, firefighters, teachers, and college professors. The full list of eligible workers can be accessed here.

Proof of employment, such as an I.D. card, paystub, and employer letter, must be brought to the appointment.

The RCDOH did not receive vaccinations for individuals aged 65 and above this week, and the department does not expect to in future weeks. Pharmacies, physician networks, and practice groups are now primarily responsible for vaccinating the senior population.

The Rockland County Office of Aging (OFA) is assisting seniors with scheduling vaccine appointments and can be reached at 845-364-2110, Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. through 5:00 P.M.

“Vaccine supply is currently very limited,” said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. “I understand the frustration and difficulties in scheduling appointments. Please be patient as we continue to follow the state’s guidance on priority populations and will continue to communicate those details to you as clearly and as often as possible.”