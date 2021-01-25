Loaded and Locked Up: Three Local Teens Arrested for Possession of Firearms

On Wednesday, Jan 20, New York State police arrested three Spring Valley teenagers for illegal possession of a firearm. Teyyvon Epps, Regine Durandisse, and Jimmy Palma, were at a residence in Ramapo when they were taken into police custody. All three suspects are 19 years old and reside in the village of Spring Valley. Each has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and all three were arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. Epps was remanded without bail while both Durandisse and Palma were remanded in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. They are ordered to appear in Ramapo Court on a return date of January 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.