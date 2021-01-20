Piermont to Create Time Capsule for 2020

The Piermont Historical Society has posed a simple question to their community: what was it like to live in the village during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020? In order to record the experiences of the villagers and capture the spirit of these extraordinary events, the society is asking that residents fill out a survey that will reflect what they felt, what they did, what was overwhelming and what was simply wonderful this past year. On January 1, 2025, the Capsule will be opened and shared.

The society needs your help create a meaningful remembrance of this Historical time, “one that is told by those who lived it, in our community, every day.”