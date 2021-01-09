Stabbing at West Nyack Fire Department

One man is in custody after a violent assault at the West Nyack Fire Department. At approximately 1 a.m., in the rental hall part of the building, two men were stabbed. Police have not confirmed the severity of their injuries or the possible motivation for the attack, though they have stated they believe the assault to be an isolated incident. Both victims are now being treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clarkstown police at 845-639-5840.