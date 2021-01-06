One Dead in Head on Collision on Route 202 in Ramapo

By: Keith S. Shikowitz

At approximately 6:30 pm on Jan 6, two vehicles collided head on at Route 202 and Grandview Avenue in the Town of Ramapo. Both drivers were trapped in their respective vehicles with one aflame. Ambulances and medics were in route to the scene.

EMS reported that one of the drivers was DOA with the Medical examiner and Accident Investigation team on route to the scene. As of the writing of this article the emergency responders were working on extricating the driver from the second car.

Originally a medivac helicopter was requested to fly the victim to the hospital but the order was canceled and the victim will be transported by ground to Hackensack Hospital.

The roadway was closed for a number of hours while the extrications and investigation took place.