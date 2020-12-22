Anyone who knows the inconvenience, stress, and pain of being injured in an accident knows that the last thing you want to think about is hiring a personal injury attorney. There are seemingly a million things you have to worry about, first and foremost seeking medical treatment, filing insurance claims, gathering evidence to prove fault and the list goes on.

So when somebody advises you to hire an accident attorney, it might seem like an extra step that will only complicate the recovery process.

Well, that is why we have created these tips for finding the perfect personal injury attorney.

Tip #1: Do online research

A world of information is available to us through some simple online search. There are a number of reputable lawyer rating websites where you can read real reviews from real clients. Avvo.com is one of the most popular but there are many more including Google itself.

Tip #2: Free Consultations

Don’t be afraid to take advantage of a free consultation. Whether it be over the phone or face to face the free consultations that accident attorneys offer can be priceless. You can get proper legal guidance on your options and see how well the lawyer knows the law regarding your case. Getting an expert in accident and injury law is key to walking away with fair compensation.

Tip #3: Ask the Right Questions

You can and should ask your injury attorney any questions you think are relevant to learn about their expertise, some of the most common are:

How long have you been practicing law?

What is your success rate?

What are your fees?

When do I need to pay?

If you don’t get straight answers, you know it is not the lawyer for you.

Tip #4: Hire Local

There are numerous benefits to hiring a local law firm. In many situations, it is better to skip over the huge national law firms that span from coast to coast.

When you hire a lawyer who grew up, studied law, and has been practicing law in New York you get a deeper level of understanding of NY accident law. A major plus is to find a lawyer who has dealt with the insurance companies in the state, and knows the proceedings so you can get your lawsuit started and over with as quickly as you can.

