Nyack Center Stages Holiday Celebration

Tonight, Dec 13, Nyack Center will begin its 25th Annual Holiday Celebration, which will stream at 7 pm for the rest of the holiday season. This year audiences can enjoy songs and stories performed by Bill Irwin, Steven Bernstein, and many other local favorites, all to benefit Nyack Center’s essential programs that support children and families. This year’s concert is fittingly titled “Home for the Holidays” and is produced by Bobby Belfry and Elliott Forrest. Tickets are available here