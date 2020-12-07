Legislator Aney Paul & Clarkstown Lions Set Emergency Food Drive

On Sunday Dec 13 Rockland County Legislator Aney Paul will sponsor a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 in front of Posa Posa restaurant in the Rockland Center in Nanuet.

“So many people are in a dire situation because of the impacts of the pandemic,” said Legislator Paul. “Job losses and reduced hours have left many individuals and families without the resources they need to be able to put food on the table. This is an opportunity to help and I ask anyone who can donate, to please pass by and drop off nonperishable food.”

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a June report by the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University found that food insecurity, already an increasing problem, had doubled overall and tripled among families with children due to the pandemic.

A report issued in September by the Food, Research and Action Center stated that the number of adults reporting that members of their family often did not have enough to eat rose from about 8 million in 2018 to between 26 and 29 million between in April and July of 2020.

Across the country, many individuals and families have had to rely on pantries and distribution programs, with pantries and feeding programs serving Rockland County also reporting tremendous increases in the need for food by local residents.

More than 200,000 meals are served every month by pantries and feeding programs in Rockland, according to Rockland Community Against Hunger, an umbrella organization of pantries and feeding programs throughout the county.

The Nanuet Lions’ Club is now known as the Clarkstown Lions’ Club. The club typically conducts 40 food drives outside local supermarkets per year, but due to the pandemic, curtailed the collection. The club is looking to make up for some of that with this food drive. Legislator Paul is a long-time member of the organization.

Suggestions for items include:

Cereal, oatmeal

Tuna or chicken, canned or pouch

Peanut butter, jelly

Pasta, pasta sauce, mac & cheese, rice

Water, juices, coffee, tea

Snacks, baking needs

Canned fruits and vegetables

Sauces and condiments

Cleaning supplies

Paper goods, sanitary products, baby items

Food collected on Dec. 13 will be donated to People to People, TOUCH, the Sloatsburg Food Pantry, and other sites. Those who prefer donate money, which is used to buy food, can send checks made payable to Nanuet Lions Club, c/o PDG Barbara Check, 100 Brook Hill Drive, West Nyack, Ny 10994.

For more information, please email nocaremama@aol.com or call (845) 536-0928.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when dropping off donations.