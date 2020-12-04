County Executive’s Corner “Holiday Cheer”

By County Executive Ed Day

2020 has not been an easy year. Many of us have lost loved ones and dealt with stress and anxiety at levels we have never before experienced. Despite these challenges we still have so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season.

Though one challenge we still face is ensuring that every child here in Rockland County has a gift to open for the holidays. I know it is easy to fall victim to the commercial nature of the holiday season, but the true spirit of the holiday comes from giving back, giving thanks, and lending a helping hand. Not only does giving back make you feel good, but giving back to your community is a huge part of how our society functions.

Here in Rockland, we are no strangers to helping our neighbors in need, operating our Warming Center for homeless single adults, our Emergency Family Shelter for families and other programs providing a helping hand to our residents. All these services are even more critical as we navigate through the pandemic.

Last week our Department of Social Services kicked off their 4th Annual Toy and Clothing Drive. We are accepting new, unwrapped toys, gifts and clothing through Friday, December 20th. Toys and gifts are requested for children ages newborn to age 18.

These donations will go to children in foster care, those staying in our family shelter and other children receiving help through our Department of Social Services. You have all been so generous in the past and I am asking once again for you to help us help those children who need some warmth and a smile this holiday season.

This year for the first time you can drop off toys, gift cards or clothing on Saturday, December 12th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the DSS Office at 50 Sanatorium Road – Building C – you don’t even have to get out of your car we will come to your car and take the items for your convenience.

You can also find additional decorative collection boxes at the locations listed below:

• County Office Building – Front Lobby, 11 New Hempstead Rd, New City, NY

• County Clerk’s Office – Front Lobby, 1 South Main St #100, New City, NY

• Building A – Front Lobby next to Security and Back Entrance of Floor 2, 50 Sanatorium Rd, Pomona, NY

• DSS Office at Building C – Front Lobby, 50 Sanatorium Rd, Pomona, NY

• DSS Office at Building L – First Floor Break Room and 2nd Floor outside WMS office, 50 Sanatorium Rd, Pomona, NY

• Building T – TRIPS Ready Room, 50 Sanatorium Rd, Pomona, NY

• Bridges of Rockland County – 2nd floor – Palisades Center, 2290 Palisades Center Dr, West Nyack, NY

As wonderful as receiving gifts can feel, it is also important to remember that the holidays should also be a time of gratitude and giving. So please, help us spread holiday cheer to the children of Rockland who need it the most this year. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support; your donation will truly make a difference in the lives of these children.