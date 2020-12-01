Medicare advice from local United Healthcare Agent, Sonia Mawyin-Barrera

If you’re over 65 and retiring, it’s time to look at your Medicare options – as your opportunity to enroll in a Medicare plan begins. If you’re losing your current coverage, you may be able to enroll in a Medicare plan today, and you may even be eligible for premiums as low as $0.

I can meet with you one-on-one to discuss your unique needs and answer any questions you may have about AARP® Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. Your premium could be as low as $0 if you qualify for Extra Help paying for your prescriptions. These plans may include:

•$0 medical deductible

•See any doctor at network costs when using our Medicare National Network •Coverage for lab services

•Routine hearing exam and a broad selection of hearing aids

•Get a 1-month supply of insulin drugs for a low, predictable copay

•Serving Medicare beneficiaries for over 40 years