ZEISS Donates Powerful Primo Star Digital Classroom Microscope to Local Schools

The manufacturers of a state of the art microscope have announced a new grant that will see the company donate their product to schools in Rockland, Westchester and Putnam Counties. In order to help teachers and students in our community keep pace with their curricula, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC of White Plains, NY has announced the Science Classroom Outreach Program for Educators Grant, or the ZEISS SCOPEs Grant.

Through the SCOPES grant local schools are now eligible a receive a free Primo Star Digital Classroom Microscope which features an integrated HD streaming camera and Labscope imaging software; the camera enables teachers to connect several classrooms to a network and live stream their observations to a student’s computer. The SCOPES grant will also distribute ZEISS Stemi 305 microscopes which are ideal for helping science teachers presenting and sharing laboratory activities. The equipment enables teachers to record high resolution images and videos and share images, reports, and videos.

“With the ZEISS equipment, whether participating in virtual labs or using microscopes in school, all students will be seeing and observing the same thing,” said Jorge Gonzalez, a White Plains High School teacher. “Two students can be in the laboratory using microscopes, while the rest can see what the other students are doing on the same day.”

The SCOPEs Grant is open to K-12 science teachers in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties, New York; Bergen County, New Jersey; and Fairfield County, Connecticut. To learn more about the SCOPEs Grant or apply, visit https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/local/scopes-grant.html

Applications accepted until 11:59 pm on December 1, 2020.