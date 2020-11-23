Suspect in Custody After Fatal Shooting in Nyack

By: Juliana Perciavalle

The Orangetown Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday night’s fatal shooting as Gregory Dubuisson, a 35-year-old Nyack resident. The suspect, who attempted to flee by bicycle, is Wendy Jean, 26 of South Nyack.

The shooting was first reported last night at 7pm; the OPD received several calls about gunshots heard at the intersection of Main Street and South Franklin Street following an argument outside of a local bar. Paramedics, as well as police from the South Nyack and Piermont departments, attempted to revive Dubuisson and canvassed the area for a suspect. Jean was located in the area of 6th Avenue and North Midland street with a .357 revolver believed to be the murder weapon and was subsequently arrested.

Jean was arraigned virtually this morning before Village Justice Robert Noble at 11 AM and is now being held in the Rockland County Jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, a class A felony, as well as 2 counts of criminal weapon possession, both class C felonies. The next court proceedings will be on December 3 at 9:30 AM.

During a press conference, today held by the OPD, the Rockland County District Attorney praised the “cooperative effort of law enforcement in Rockland County” and promised that, “we will do everything that we can possibly that justice is done in this case.”

The mayor of Nyack Don Hammond added that he is, “amazed at the professionalism and great communication we have with the OPD and other police departments that came to help.” Dubuisson’s passing comes at a particularly difficult time for the family, as his father also recently passed away. Mayor Hammond is currently seeking the assistance of pastors and other community leaders to come together to both support the Dubuisson family and prevent further violence in the community. He ended the press conference promising to, “continue to come together to make a difference for them.”