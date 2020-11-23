Rockland Center for the Arts Hosts Pottery Bazaar Through December

Just in time for holiday gift giving, the RoCA’s popular and well-attended sale of regional artists and artisans and their wares has returned. This year the bazaar will offer hand-crafted jewelry, ceramics ready for home use, paintings, holiday ornaments, and much more. Masks and social distancing are required and limits to the number of people in the gallery at one time.

The RoCA will also feature items from the Bazaar on their website. Order from the site and it will be packed up and ready for you to pick up, or delivered to you in the parking lot. You can shop for unique handcrafted artwork for a loved one and support an artist at the same time.

Featured in Gallery One for the holidays will be wREath by Walter Cain. wREath is a sampling of holiday decorations Walter Cain made for his home in Piermont. In recent years, these decorations were assembled from everyday waste materials, reflecting an increasing awareness of the environmental footprint left by discarded catalogs, plastic bags, construction materials, travel amenities and packaging.

“These pieces are confessionals about consumption,” Cain explains. “Not pointing fingers at others but demonstrating waste in systems we participate in every day. They push back against typical cycles of globalized production (cheap ornaments made in Asia) and disposal (putting tinsel out on the curb). These wREaths rescue materials from burial in a landfill and give them alternative lives in a place of honor on the front door. The constraint of ‘making do with what we have’ harkens back to simpler times when people made their own decorations by hand, as my grandmother did during the Great Depressions and continued to do the rest of her life. Finally, they are design exercises, teasing out the aesthetic possibilities of mundane objects, finding latent beauty. This year, these ideas seem particularly fitting as we are forced to retreat from holiday norms, instead seizing the season to expand our environmental and artistic consciousness.”

RoCA will be presenting two live stream artist talks with Walter Cain, that explore his process and present prompts for viewers to create their own holiday decorations from elements in their own homes that they may otherwise discard. Dates: TBA.

The Affordable Art & Pottery Bazaar and wREath will open on Dec. 5th and will continue through December 23rd. Beautiful handmade, functional pottery, glass bowls, holiday cards, original 2-D & 3D art, jewelry and ornaments. This holiday give your loved ones a piece of unique art or pottery as a gift that will last and increase in value over time.

Rockland Center for the Arts, 27 South Greenbush Rd, West Nyack, NY

RoCA’s holiday sale hours are Monday through Saturday 11:00 – 4:00pm, closed Sundays.

For more information you may call 845-358-0877 or visit the website www.rocklandartcenter.org