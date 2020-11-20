Palisades Center Opens Largest Indoor Mini Golf Course in the State

By: Joe Kuhn

Last Thursday the Palisades Center was thrilled to announce that Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, the only 18-hole indoor miniature golf course in Rockland County, opened its first location at the property on November 5. At 7,000 square feet, Space Adventure is the biggest indoor miniature golf course on the East Coast.

Space Adventure Mini Golf takes visitors on an “exciting kaleidoscopic space adventure” with each hole offering a new challenge with spacemen and alien encounters along the way. Everything lights up under the luminescent glow of black lights, even the putters and golf balls.

“We look forward to transporting all of Palisades Center’s guests to a different world and watching them put their way through space,” said Yunus Emrenj, Owner of Space Adventure Glow in the Dark Mini Golf. “We’ve put all of the necessary safety measures in place so you can get your family out and have some fun.”