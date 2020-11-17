Finding someone that special gift is always a brain-wracking time because you want to give them what they need, but also find something they want. Gift-giving is often better than receiving because you get to see the joy on their face when you give them that special something.

Picking out the right gift takes time, but there is always something out there you can give your friend, your family member, or your coworker. If you are struggling to find that right gift and need a little help, then here are 5 types of gifts that are always welcome.

1. Personalized Photo Book

Making a DIY photo book with all of your favorite memories can be an exciting and thoughtful gift. Many people prefer having something made specifically for them because it shows that the gift giver put in a lot of effort to surprise them with a quality gift. Photobooks are very good gifts because, as we move to digital technology, having physical memories is rare. This album can be decorated with keepsakes like postcards, letters, or other knick-knacks that you and your friend, family member, or partner have collected over the years. Making a gift is definitely a showstopping gift that is worth the effort.

2. Comfy Bed Set

The average person spends roughly 1/3rd of their life sleeping, so why not make it worthwhile for the gift receiver? Getting a comfortable bed set is unorthodox, but it will surely surprise in a good way. Good comforter sets at sleepauthorities.com/best-comforter-sets provide a useful gift, but it is also thoughtful. Having that special comforter and bedspread can really help with sleep, which is much appreciated and is generally something nice to have in a home. While it might be off the beaten path in terms of gifts, not many people would be upset to receive something like this for their home.

3. Engraved Jewelry

Going back to a memorable gift idea is an engraved piece of jewelry. Jewelry is a common gift option for all kinds of holidays, and even birthdays too, but it can often be expensive. Sometimes it is not about the size of the carat or the brand of the jewelry, but the sentimentality, which is why so many people wear necklaces, rings, or earrings passed down through their families. Finding a reasonably priced piece of jewelry and having it engraved with a saying, a quote, a date, or a name can make even the most seemingly ordinary gold or silver become instantly invaluable for the gift receiver.

4. Kitchen Cookware

Everyone loves some quality kitchen cookware. Without a doubt, people love to shop for these items because they are actually going to be useful and they provide some joy and fun in the kitchen. Cookware can range from cheap to expensive, and anywhere in between, but the best part is how many options you have at your disposal. A high-quality sterling silver cutlery set, crystal glasses, fancy cookbooks, or splurging on a single high-quality utensil can be something that you can use to surprise someone with. Getting gifts that are useful is as important as getting them something memorable, but you want that useful gift to be something that is also a thing they actually want, and cookware is a good one.

5. Subscription for Something Useful

People love subscriptions. It could be for magazines, streaming services, gaming, and so many more, which is why signing them up for a year of something they like could be a unique gift to give them. Some of the most popular and unique subscription boxes and services are food boxes that ship easy to cook meals right to your door and saves the gift receiver some precious time with meal planning. You can get a mustache grooming kit for that facial hair aficionado in your life, or get a beauty product box to help someone get new cosmetics at home. Subscription services work so well as a gift because of the fact that it comes every month, and that it lasts up to a year. It is like a gift that keeps giving for long after you purchase it.

Gift buying can be just as fun, and even more so, than gift-receiving, which is why it is so important to become the best gift-giver in your circle. Finding that special something for that special someone has never been easier and with these 5 gift ideas you can surely pick something unique, useful, and fun that will impress them.