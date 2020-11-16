THE FIVE TOWNS HONOR AND SUPPORT VETERANS ON THANKSGIVING

By: Keith S. Shikowitz

On November 21, 2020 at different times during the day, the five towns of Rockland County are all giving away free dinner bags for Rockland’s Veterans. The meals are for veterans and their families as a small thank you for the sacrifices they have made for their country. A Veterans ID is required to receive a dinner bag and participants must RSVP to the towns to request a bag in advance. Walk ins will be welcome on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last. The thanks to all the Vets food bags will include turkey, potatoes, vegetables and desert.

Haverstraw: 9 – 11 am at Haverstraw Town Hall 1 Rosman Road, Garnerville

Call 845 429 2200 or email at Supervisor@TownofHaverstraw.org

Stony Point 9 – 11 am at Stony Point Town Hall 74 East Main Street

Call 845 786 2716 or email Supervisor@TownofStonyPoint.org

Orangetown: 10 am – 12 pm at Orangetown Town Hall 26 W. Orangeburg Rd

Call 845 359 5100 ext 2293 or email Supervisor@orangetown.com

Clarkstown: 1 – 3 pm at the Street Community Center 31 Zukor Road, New City

Call 845 639 2050 or email at Supervisor@Clarkstown.org

Ramapo: 9 – 11 am two locations:

Sloatsburg Village Hall Interstate Toyota

96 Orange Turnpike 411 NY 59

Sloatsburg NY 10974 Airmont NY 10952

Bags here will include turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, green beans, cheese and cake. This is while supplies last

We can’t do enough to thank our veterans for everything they have done. But this is a small token to show them we appreciate them.