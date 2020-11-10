AFC Offers Free Vaccines for Veterans

This Veterans Day, free flu vaccines are available to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for their country.

As a way to say thank you to the troops who served our country, American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, will give a free flu shot to any veteran, with proper ID, who visits the local AFC on Wednesday, November 11th.

AFC operates a clinic in the village of Airmont that is open until 8 pm this Veterans Day.

Why veterans can use FREE FLU SHOTS…

There are 19.6 million veterans in the U.S., and approximately 2 million of them have no insurance coverage.

Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces tend to be older and have more chronic health problems than the general adult population, which may place them at greater risk of complications from influenza.

Flu season runs from December through February. Unlike COVID 19, with no proven vaccine available yet, the flu has a vaccine that can protect you from getting the virus or at least reduce the severity of your symptoms – by 40 to 60 percent.