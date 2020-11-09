County Executive’s Corner “A Helping Hand”

By County Executive Ed Day

Each year from November 1st through April 30th our Department of Social Services (DSS) works with a local provider to operate our Warming Center for homeless single adults. This year we are again working with Catholic Charities to help the most vulnerable people in our County remain safe and to get them connected to the services they need.

While the opening and operation of the Warming Center is particularly challenging this year, we are committed to providing a warm and safe place for people during this pandemic. DSS and our Facilities Management team have put a priority on protecting the health of individuals staying here and of the community at large.

We have modified the facility and established practices and protocols to ensure adherence to New York State Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines. All staff and guests will be appropriately screened (including temperature checks), wear masks and practice social distancing while in the Warming Center. Appropriate PPE has been secured and will be made available to staff and guests.

The Warming Center will open each night regardless of the temperature and remain open during the day when the temperature, including wind chill, is 32 degrees or below. The Center offers showers and laundry facilities. Dinner and breakfast are provided for overnight guests and lunch is served during the day when the center is open. There is also security on-site when the warming center is operational.

Here in Rockland County we are blessed to live in a part of the world where freedom and opportunity are the very foundations of our society. The purpose of the Warming Center is not to give a handout to those in need but rather to offer a leg up and connect guests to the services they need.

Our Departments of Health and Mental Health frequently visit to match guests with available services; from counseling to flu shots, we are getting services to those who need them most. With the end goal of connecting those in need with permanent housing options. That is what we are working towards. Protecting our most vulnerable residents and helping them into a better situation long-term.

The Center is open from now until April 30, 2020, and I’ve listed the pickup times and locations below. Let us all take a moment to reflect on our blessings and help raise awareness about those who may not be as fortunate.

Nyack – 4:25 pm & 8:00 pm, South Broadway and Burd Street (in front of the First Reformed Church of Nyack).

Haverstraw – 5:00 pm & 6:20 pm, Village of Haverstraw Commuter parking lot (across from Village Hall).

Spring Valley – 5:30 pm & 7:05 pm, Spring Valley Parking Lot west of Key Bank on Route 59 by Planet Fitness.

Pomona – 5:00 pm, Department of Social Services at 50 Sanatorium Road (at the bus shelter Monday-Friday only).

For more information about the Warming Center please call Catholic Charities at 845-942-5791