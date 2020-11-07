Biden Wins 2020 Election

Five days after election night, the Associated Press has finally been able to declare a winner in the 2020 preseditnal election: former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden’s win was announced early on Saturday afternoon after the closely contested state of Pennsylvania reported that the Democratic nominee had netted their 20 electoral votes. Biden now has 284 electoral votes to Trump’s 214, putting him well above the 270 total votes required to secure the White House. President Trump has vowed to contest these results and has made mulitple, and thus far unsubstantiated, accuastions of mass voter fraud in multiple battleground states.