Carlucci Condemns Bridge Protestors

By Joe Kuhn

The Cuomo Bridge was brought to a standstill on Sunday as caravans of President Trump supporters traveled between Rockland and Westchester in cars decorated with flags calling for his reelection.

At one point, a large caravan stopped in the middle of the bridge linking the two counties, shutting down travel as participants got out of their vehicles and waved Trump flags.

That impromptu bridge rally demonstrated “aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters,” said State Senator David Carlucci, who called for the identification and arrest of those who participated.

“Trump supporters are seen exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic,” the senator said. “The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”

A pro Trump rally was also held at the New City court house on Sunday, where dozens of residents braved a heavy downpour of rain to demonstrate their support of the president.