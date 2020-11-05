What Are the Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in Charleston, SC?

Whether you’re a Charleston resident, you’re thinking about moving here, or you are coming for a visit, your safety on the road may be one of your biggest concerns. A car wreck can ruin your day, your vacation, or even your life, so it’s good to know what the most common causes are so you can avoid them.

When it comes to car accidents, Charleston ranks pretty high. Compared to all South Carolina counties, Charleston is ranked second for most traffic collisions and first for injury collisions. This can be alarming if you’re not familiar with the roadways in the city or you have a new driver in your family.

Common Car Accident Causes in Charleston

There are several factors that result in two or more automobiles colliding into one another or into an inanimate object. However, there are some common causes that are usually preventable with careful, skillful driving. These reasons for crashes include:

● Excessive speeding

● Driving while intoxicated

● Driving while sleepy or drowsy

● Driving while distracted

● Aggressive driving

● Operating a vehicle with defective features/parts

Driver error is one of the main reasons car accidents happen. These errors can be prevented if drivers change their habits while on the road. When a driver isn’t paying attention on the road or is exhibiting dangerous behavior and causes an accident, this can be classified as negligence.

The negligent party can be held responsible if you are hurt in an accident and decide to file a lawsuit. It’s important to note that the driver is still at fault even if their negligence was unintentional.

How Often Do People Get Hurt in SC Car Accidents?

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), car accidents are one of the most common causes of death in the U.S. Unfortunately, South Carolina had 970 deadly traffic wrecks in 2018. These accidents led to more than 1,000 deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety states that the amount of auto accidents in 2014 amounted to:

● One collision every 3.7 minutes

● One deadly collision every 9.5 hours

● One individual hurt every 8.7 minutes

● One teenage driver hurt or killed in an accident every 1.3 hours

● One pedestrian killed every 2.3 days

● One motorcycle driver killed every 3.1 days.

These statistics indicate that even the most careful driver can get into an accident with a negligent or distracted driver.

Collecting Damages From a Car Crash Claim

When you’ve been hurt due to someone else’s negligence, you should receive a financial settlement for any injuries and losses you suffered because of the accident. You can file a claim against the defendant’s insurance company, or file a personal injury lawsuit so a jury can reach a verdict about your case. In some instances, you may be able to settle out of court.

The damages you may incur during an accident could include medical expenses and lost wages if you have to miss work to heal from your injuries. If you become disabled or aren’t able to work in the same capacity you did before the accident, your lawyer can negotiate a settlement for you. You can also sue the at-fault driver for pain and suffering.

You can file your claim with the defendant’s insurance company to get the compensation you need for property damage, medical bills, and missed/lost wages. Be sure to work with an experienced attorney to get the best settlement possible. A qualified lawyer can review your case and bring compelling evidence to the jury to ensure you get the money you’re entitled to.