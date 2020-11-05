How Do I Look Up an Accident Report in Florida?

If you live in Florida and need to get information from an accident report, you can visit FloridaCrashPortal.gov. This government website allows you to buy a crash report, report an accident you were involved in, and view data concerning car accidents in Florida.

FloridaCrashPortal.gov was launched by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). This is a valuable tool that will make life easier for victims of car accidents. When you’re trying to recover from injuries, the last thing you need is to go stand in line to get a copy of your accident report.

More About the FLHSMV

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, along with Florida Crash Portal, is a reliable resource that provides Florida residents with a quick and convenient way to obtain crash reports. The portal also makes it easier for law enforcement to report accidents.

If you want to obtain a crash report, the fee is $10, according to section 321.23 of Florida Statutes. There is also a $2 fee for using the online portal and residents can purchase up to 10 crash reports at a time.

Self-Reporting a Car Accident

If you’re involved in a minor car accident, don’t have any injuries, and the damage to your property is less than $500, you may be able to report the crash yourself instead of a police officer filling out the report. If you decide to use the state’s Crash Portal, you’ll be guided through all the stipulations for self-reporting your accident. You’ll also receive a link where you can submit your crash form.

It’s also best to email yourself a copy of your report to keep for your records. You will also need to submit a copy of the report to your insurance company or the insurance company of the at-fault driver.

You’ll also find a new crash records portal that offers current crash data for the state of Florida. You can filter the information to see crashes per year, Florida counties with the most crashes, and the type of car accidents that occurred the most.

Why You Need an Accident Report

A police report provides crucial information about your car wreck. Police officers are trained to thoroughly assess car accidents at the scene of your collision to determine what type of accident you experienced and what caused the collision.

The report should include the time, date, and location of the accident. This will help you provide evidence concerning when the car crash took place. Police reports should also include statements from other involved drivers and contact information for each person who was affected by the accident. If there are any witnesses other than the people in the car wreck, the police will try to obtain a statement from them as well.

If you, the passengers in your vehicle, the other driver or passengers in any other vehicle in the accident were hurt, the report should describe all injuries that occurred as a result of the accident. You can submit this to your lawyer as proof that the wreck did result in injuries.

The police officer will also provide a detailed description of the accident and the assumed cause of the wreck. For instance, if the accident was caused by faulty brakes, distracted driving, or speeding, the officer should note this in the report. If the weather was bad or the roads were not in proper condition, this should be part of the report as well.

Each accident report should also feature a diagram of the crash scene to show the point of impact where each of the cars was hit. Photos of the accident and damages vehicles are in the report as well, as well as a record of any tickets that were issued to the individuals involved in the crash.

Car Accidents and Florida Law

Florida laws hold drivers accountable for behavior that results in serious injuries. If you suffer from any of these types of injuries, you are entitled to sue to get compensation. It’s important to get in touch with a lawyer as soon as you can after you’ve been in an accident.

Your attorney will research the accident report and examine other evidence pertaining to your case to let you know if and when you should expect a settlement to take care of your medical bills, pain and suffering, and the replacement or repair of your automobile.