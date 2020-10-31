DMV Will Remain in West Haverstraw

By Joe Kuhn

Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember Ken Zebrowski announced on Monday that the Rockland Department of Motor Vehicles, based in West Haverstraw will remain in the community. Town of Haverstraw Supervisor Howard Phillips, Village of West Haverstraw Mayor Robert D’Amelio, and other local officials joined the lawmakers for the announcement.

One year ago, it was reported that the Department of Motor Vehicles were planning to move their West Haverstraw office, where it has been for over 50 years, to a new location in Clarkstown. The office is operated by the state and is Rockland’s only DMV. The office’s location, right off Route 9W brings in economic activity from all over the county – approximately 250,000 customers annually. Moving this location would hurt businesses that depend on the flow of DMV customers and hurt residents seeking service, many of whom face transportation challenges.

After being alerted to the DMV’s potential move, Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember Zebrowski successfully lobbied the state DMV to remain at the West Haverstraw location — a huge relief for the community.

“During a time when so many of our restaurants and shops are already facing substantial challenges, the West Haverstraw DMV remaining in the community is a big win and welcome news said Senator Skoufis, “we’re proud to report that this DMV won’t be going anywhere.”

Assemblymember Zebrowski said, “The West Haverstraw DMV has been in the North Rockland community for half a century now. The closure or moving of this office would cause unnecessary disruption when there is unprecedented demand for services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad that we were able to come together with our partners in local government to maintain the DMV’s presence in West Haverstraw, hopefully for decades to come.”

Town of Haverstraw Supervisor Phillips was relieved by the announcement. “I sincerely thank Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember Zebrowski for their persistence and understanding of this issue. This DMV is a vital part of our community and plays a huge role in many businesses. I remember getting off the elevator in 1975, ready to get my license at this DMV and it’s a huge staple for so many residents. This is such a great win for the people in Haverstraw.”