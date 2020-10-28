Cool Off: All You Need To Know About Air Conditioning

We know that no one can control the weather. The most that we can do is to get our own air conditioning unit to help cool us down or warm us up. But choosing your unit is a hassle if you don’t know what you’re looking for or what to do.

If you end up choosing wrong, you’ll get a unit that’s not going to satisfy you. And if you’re really unlucky, that unit will cost you in hundreds of dollars worth of repairs. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to get your tips and tricks for installing and maintaining your unit.

What To Look For

Size For Space

Make sure that you get the right size of the air conditioning unit for the room you want to use if for. If you get a smaller unit for a large room, it would work overtime just to cool down or heat up the room. If the room is too small and your AC is too large, the room would feel damp and too stuffy for everyday use. Measure your room of use then match that up for the perfect AC for you.

Energy-Saving Mode

Choose a unit that will save and use energy efficiently so you will get the bang for your buck. Your AC will cycle on and off to maintain the temperature you are looking for. Make sure to use an AC that will turn off the fan and the system during cycles to cut off any unnecessary electricity use. Your bank account will thank you in no time when your electricity bill comes knocking on your door.

Programming Temperature Settings

These days, almost all AC units come with an LCD or an indicator of the temperature. This will help you calibrate what temperature your AC should maintain and what works for you. This will avoid overcooling or heating and will keep you comfortable for a long time.

WIFI Access

Getting an AC unit that connects to your wifi will bring you closer to that smart home environment you are looking for. Choose an AC unit with this feature so that temperature control will be at the tip of your hands. You can also switch between all the features your AC has with a tap on your phone or tablet. I mean, what’s cooler than controlling your AC from afar, right?

Type Of Airconditioning Units

Centralized Conditioners

This is the type of AC you should get if you want to cool a large home or your place of business. A centralized AC has the features of an evaporator, a compressor, and a condenser all in the same unit. The unit pumps out air through connected ducts that run through the different parts of your house or building.

You will get an even distribution of heat or cool air for your absolute pleasure. Of course, you need a centralized unit to have the proper ducts. If you’re in a city such as Brisbane, then you know how important a proper air conditioning unit is. It also pays to have a professional team install that unit for you. If you’re looking for the best ducted air conditioning Brisbane has to offer, you can contact them.

Window Units

This unit is commonly used to cool down a single room and is the most common type of AC around. This unit comes mounted through the wall. They are perfect to use in apartment houses, separate bedrooms, school classrooms, and individual offices. Depending on the price and quality, they can come with both cooling and heating features.

Wall-Mounted Units

This is a more efficient option than the window units when it comes to air distribution, cooling, and heating. Having a higher vantage point, the air will circulate more efficiently to cool down or heat the room up. You can also clean this unit more easily than the other options with its easier access for handling. It also looks more aesthetically pleasing when mounted properly in the right area.

Maintenance

Regular Inspection

Make sure you inspect the parts of your AC unit regularly to make sure safety and efficiency. Check that the wiring and cables are intact to avoid fires and replace the fan if you find any cracks on it. Oil the fan bearings regularly to avoid overheating. Check that the thermostat is working properly to avoid overheating and save energy.

Schedule Filter Clean-up

Make sure you set a schedule to check and clean your filter. Check regularly so dirt and dust don’t build too much on your filter. If your filter is dirty, the dust and allergens will build in the air. This could result in dust and allergens to build in the air.

Clean the Condenser Coil And Water Pan

When you clean the filters of your unit, better go and clean the condenser, too. You can use a soft-bristled brush and spray cleaner to clean out any dirt or grime. Use warm water and vinegar to clean out the water pan at the base of the coils to prevent the growth of molds.

Takeaway

Having your own air conditioning unit will help you to enjoy your life at home. This could improve your quality of life, your mood, and your overall comfort. Make sure you consider all the factors when you get your own unit to use. It’s better to come prepared to have an easier time ahead.