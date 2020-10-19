Rewarding Recreation: Clarkstown’s Supervisor Honored by State Government

By: Joe Kuhn

Last week Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann was named the New York State Recreation and Parks Society 2020 Elected Official of the Year, in recognition of his efforts to fund and support Clarkstown’s public parks. The Supervisor accepted the award during a town board meeting last week on October 6th, when it was presented by Jessica Dickinson, Regional Representative of NYS Recreation and Parks Society.

“I am delighted to accept this award and proud to be recognized for our efforts to make the Town’s Recreation programs and parks the best in the state,” said Supervisor Hoehmann.

Hoehmann has routinely dedicated resources and funding to the Town’s Recreation and Parks Department and his support has enabled the department to advance its goal of better serving Clarkstown’s changing recreational needs as well as explore and institute new programs and events.

Under the Supervisor’s leadership renovations and upgrades have been completed at Germonds Pool, Lake Nanuet, Street Community Center, and several playgrounds throughout the town; during his tenure the historic Tallman Budke House was restored and Clarkstown acquired several properties for open space and recreational use. Supervisor Hoehmann has also made improvements to Congers Lake which now houses the town’s first dog park and opened its first Winter Wonderland LED light display.

“Supervisor Hoehmann and I have collaborated on and instituted many new programs and events for the benefit of Clarkstown’s 85,000 residents over the past five years,” said Clarkstown Superintendent of Recreation and Parks Elaine Apfelbaum. “Thanks to Supervisor Hoehmann the residents of Clarkstown enjoy state of the art facilities, beautiful parks, and a variety of activities and events for all ages.”

“We are indebted to leaders like Supervisor Hoehmann who truly understand the significant need for recreational outlets and appreciate the resources it takes to serve the community’s needs. With many deserving candidates across New York State to select from this is quite an honor, residents of Clarkstown are lucky to have such an advocate for parks and recreation,” said Lisa Morahan, Executive Director of the New York State Recreation and Park Society.