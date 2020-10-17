Financier Billy Procida Creates Scholarship Fund for St.Thomas Aquinas College

By Kathy Kahn

Bright students with dim financial prospects will benefit from a recent scholarship created at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill.

The Dr. William “Billy” Procida and Margaret Fitzpatrick, S.C. Scholarship Fund” has been dedicated to St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill. Dr. Fitzpatrick served as President of STAC for 25 years before her retirement in June. The $50,000 Scholarship fund has already received a $20,000 down payment towards that total.

Procida, a Piermont resident, faced financial hardships in his youth and aims to give gifted students struggling with debt a helping hand in pursuing their dreams. Procida received an Honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from the Catholic college in 2019. Procida Funding, established in 1995, has financed and built more than $3 billion in projects in the region and owns the Tallman Beach & Pool Club in Palisades.