Arts Council of Rockland to host Virtual Master Class Featuring Broadway Actress Isabelle McCalla

The Arts Council of Rockland is pleased to announce that Suffern native and Broadway actress Isabelle McCalla will be offering a virtual Master Class for the Arts Council of Rockland. The course, entitled “Nailing the Audition: A Master Class with Broadway’s Isabelle McCalla,” will be offered on Tuesday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m., where the actress will teach audition techniques and song or monologue interpretations.

“We are excited to welcome back our Master Class series and we honored to have Isabelle McCalla as our host,” said Cheryl Baun, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Rockland. “We know that her teachings will inspire hope, ignite the imagination and enhance the talent of our participants and we are delighted to be working with her.”

The first 10 registrants for the class will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with Isabelle, in true “master class” fashion. All remaining participants will learn by observing – a deeply instructive process. Each of the initial 10 participants will be notified upon registration and will be asked to prepare either a 32-bar cut with an accompaniment track in their correct key, or a 1 minute monologue.

Isabelle McCalla is a professional actor and singer who made her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Aladdin and went on to originate the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom. She is a Rockland native who studied dance at the Coupe Theater Studio and singing with Celeste Simone.

Please contact ACOR at info@artscouncilofrockland.org or (845) 947-3660 with any questions.