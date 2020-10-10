Haverstraw Honors it’s African American Roots

By Keith S. Shikowitz

Dozens of Haverstraw residents, joined by County Executive Ed Day, NYS State Sen. James Skoufis (D) and Republican candidate for the 18th Congressional District, Maureen McArdle Schulman, along with Haverstraw’s own Virginia Norfleet, celebrated the renaming of Clinton Street to memorialize contributions made by African Americans to the county. Its new name is Haverstraw African American Experience—HAAC Way.

Mayor Michael Kohut and Norfleet, President of The Haverstraw African American Experience, listened as Ms. McArdle Schulman shared how HAAC Way represents the many contributions people of color have made to Rockland, particularly the establishment of the First Free African American Church in 1846 on land purchased by black brick workers for the then-princely sum of $100.00.

Norfleet had discovered one of the bricks from that historic church on her property back in 2005 when renovating the lot in order to build her new home. Intrigued by her discovery, Norfleet began to study the Church’s history and share her findings with the community.

“Mayor Kohut wanted to honor the Church founders’ historic contribution to Haverstraw in some way” said Norfleet, “and we both felt renaming Clinton Street to HAAC Way seemed most fitting to honor the community.”

The Haverstraw African-American Experience has actively taken part in rejuvenating Haverstraw’s history. In 2016, the organization opened the African American Park across the street from Norfleet’s house. “As we continued to get more involved in the community, the William Pomeroy Foundation stepped in and donated the funds for an historic marker to be placed where the church once stood.” Norfleet is currently working with Town officials to establish an African American History museum across from the site of the church. “This is an ongoing story. We’re excited because it’s black people telling the story of their ancestors and the many contributions they made to Rockland County.”

Norfleet also spoke of losses suffered during the current 2020 Pandemic: “We lost over 40 friends and family to COVID. One of those friends was former County Clerk Paul Piperato who passed May 6. We dedicated a brick in the park to Paul that’s inscribed, ‘In Loving Memory of our Forever Friend.’ — and he was truly a friend to all of us.”

She also listed others who had bricks dedicated to them in the Park. Some were in memorial and others were in honor of the living. One of the honorees was Lorraine Stancil Lawson. This was a complete surprise for her. She had come up to accept the honoring of the pastor of her church. As she was walking back to her seat Norfleet called her back and read the inscription on the brick in her honor. The shock on Lawson’s face was visible.

“This was one of the traditional neighborhoods for African Americans in the village going back many decades and many 100 years plus, certainly back to the brickyards. There is a tremendous amount of history that all really evolved around and because of this village. The village didn’t exist until 1854. Because of the brickyards and the history of this area is sort of dependent on the brickyards. This is a further acknowledgement of that history because the African Americans, one of the reasons they came here was to work at the brickyards. They were slaves prior to that as we now know, going back into the 1700’s. We’re proud to be recognizing the history. We’re not proud of the history of slaves in Haverstraw, but we are proud to recognize the history and make it evident for everyone.” Kohut explained.

Kohut, along with the Village of Haverstraw board, have been partnered with Norfleet and the HAAC for a while. When asked what the day meant to him he responded, “today is the dedication of the historical marker of that site (pointing to Norfleet’s house) where that house stands now as the first Free African American Church in Rockland. When Ginny tore down he original structure and was excavating the site, she found a brick that had a cross on it and upon further investigation, looking into the history of African Americans here in Haverstraw, she realized that they had found proof that this was from the first Free African American Church in Rockland County and maybe beyond that too. That led to the creation of the African American Park and the Juneteenth Celebrations here and the historical marker that is coming in and the renaming of this section of the street as Haverstraw African American Connection Way.”

Kohut began his speech with a little levity. “Thank you all for coming out on this glorious day. It seems like whenever we have an event down here, we get good weather. I want to thank Pastor Caliman and his connection with the Lord Almighty for that.”

Getting down to the business of the day, Kohut praised Norfleet and the HAAC for their effort and passion they put into this organization and getting the rest of the world to know the story of Haverstraw. “The full story. The true story of Haverstraw which includes the story of the African Americans who came here against their will many, many years ago and how that group of African Americans and subsequent African Americans have become part of the fabric of this community.”

Executive Ed Day expressed the similar pride and excitment. “I think it’s great. Our history is very holy and also has a lot of holes. There are a lot of things that were never recognized in our American History. I was a student of American History in high school. I love it. It’s time now to catch up. We’ve been doing that. To find out that we have the first Free African American Church here is fortuitous and is something to celebrate. Something to remember and something to focus on. I’m very proud to be here for the dedication of this street Ginny Norfleet has done a magnificent job with the HAAC. She won’t take credit, but I’ll give her credit. I appointed her to the Human Rights Commission. I recognize talent. I’m very proud of the fact that she took that position when I asked her to. I think the museum is fantastic.”

“I’m very, very proud to be here today at a very special moment. I want to acknowledge the HAAC for all their work and as we gather here for a street naming and a historical marker unveiling today” continued the Executive. “I also want to acknowledge Ginny Norfleet. She’s done amazing work here as you can see. I want to acknowledge everyone from the organization for all their hard work in bringing this together today.”

Day also acknowledged Jeremy Schulman in the Economic Development and Tourism office for putting in for a grant to the National Endowment for the Arts. He partnered up with the HAAC and the Holocaust Museum to get a grant for this museum here. “Hopefully we’ll be successful in that. We work very diligently in support of community groups here and this one here I’m extremely proud of. I look forward to a great day in April, sunshine like this to announce the grant. With that, thank you all for being here. Thank you all for being another part of Rockland History and coming together as one.”

Ruth Merkatz, a Haverstraw native was next to speak. “My father was a general practioner physician” Merkatz told the crowd “he had emigrated from Germany. As a physician he came to this town because he heard they were looking for a physician. The story my mom told, that when they drove up here on Route 9W and saw the river, it reminded them of their home. This is where they settled and stayed until my father passed away. He took care of everyone in this town. I especially remember as a young girl, going with my dad to care for some of his patients that were down on the river. Many of them lived in homes that had no electricity. It’s something that stayed with me my entire life.”

“I feel this was an important day. With people tearing down statues and trying to erase parts of American history they don’t like because it shows some of the not so good parts of our history, including and especially slavery.”

Merkatz feels it’s important to know all aspects of our history and lamented that so much of African American history is not well known.

“Anything we can do to recognize the contributions of various groups of people such as this park today, I think is a very positive way of dealing with our history today as opposed to other aspects that are negative. That’s why I made the trip here because I thought it was a very positive way to spend this beautiful day and recognize an important community group in Haverstraw.”

They say everyone’s a comedian and Reverend Raymond Caliman of the Fairmount Baptist Church in Haverstraw is no exception. “This ceremony is probably been the greatest event I’ve been to in Haverstraw this week.” He stated.

He continued, “It’s an ongoing celebration. It got started a few years back when sister Norfleet was digging in the ground and found a brick. It’s really a great honor to be a part of this celebration because something that seemed so insignificant that was buried for so many years was found and has now become a part of Haverstraw and our history around the world. This used to be called Haverstroo, named from the Dutch. They brought slaves in. They worked the brick yard. This place right over here, pointing to his right by the church across from Norfleet’s house, is part of where the brick yard fell into the river. The museum being built is going to be fantastic because then people can come see it and enjoy it. There’s a lot to see.”

Susan Filgueras, HAAC Historian, began by welcoming everyone to the event. “This is such an exciting day for me. Everybody’s touched on the history so I’m going to skip around a little bit and talk about what it means to be the Historian for the HAAC. It was coming home. I too am a child of the village of Haverstraw. The Village of Haverstraw when we were children, was a very special place. We were all able to chase each other in the streets. The only decision we had to make was who can hit the ball further or run faster we never knew there were differences. There’s a fraternity, a sorority a special magic here in this village. We’ve always been a part of it. She listed the names of a number of families of all races and religions who lived together and whose children were all friends and playing together. When I got to stand in front of the street 15 years ago, and hollered up at her window and said Ginny, open the door. It was like we were back in grade school. She said, what are you doing? I said, I’ve done this and that. Historical society. She said, wait til u see my brick. The way it started, was in 2005.”

What makes this more of a storybook tale is that it all began when Norfleet with the love she had for her mother, came back to the village to build a home for her mother Reverent Estelle Crawford Norfleet and purchased the land the house now sits on. Little did she know that she would find a part of the lost history of the local African American community, and as a result change the lives of everyone in the town.

“Ginny took the house down not knowing there was a church on it. As they poured the foundation and it collapsed, they had to scoop it back out, in those scoops, the brick was found with a hand carved cross. That was the beginning of the journey for the HAAC.” Filgueras said.

According to Filgueras, the North and New York State have a responsibility to open the door on the culture and the people. “I can’t make it better, but we can educate it, acknowledge it, respect it and make sure that it never happens again. That’s our goal. We want to learn and in that, in 1846, here on this corner, borderline to the brickyards, the first African Methodist Episcopal Bethel Church was founded. As the African peoples walked to their jobs in the brickyards, you could hear the music. The songs, the hymns and the spirituals that led them through the day. It gave them the courage to continue on. They passed by their church. Right by the very heart and soul of the community into the brickyards. There was a road behind us that led to Roseville up the beach, Tallybottom. Where they were allowed to live. The brickyard crash happened in 1906. We don’t know who was in the crash because the documentation of the African peoples is not here. A lot of it and you’ll see it on the boards as Dan DeNoyelles mentions in his books, we were not supposed to go south for those workers. We have to find our history. It’s rich. The culture is amazing.”

Constance Fraizer, HAAC board member and member of the County Civil Rights Commission stated, “This is indeed an auspicious occasion. I know pastor Norfleet and Mike are looking down from heaven. She was the 9th, but she was something else. They never could duplicate that again because there’s only one Virginia Norfleet. A voice from the audience said, “absolutely.” Fraizer responded, all of the comedians in the audience are dismissed. This must be a big event in the history of New York. It must be a bigger event in Haverstraw and a benchmark that should last forever. Anytime you have a marker that clearly indicates what took place and there were African Americans involved, whether it was a church or people came in here and they died. That’s a big deal.”

Fraizer feels that unfortunately, right now NYS is in a bit of a pickle with the curriculum from Kindergarten through grade 12. “Hopefully Virginia and I can get people to see reason. We can go up and talk to the Board of Regents and the new interim commissioner. You can’t have history in America without including African Americans. You can’t have history in America without including Latinos. You can’t have history in America without including everybody. That’s what we’re all about. We’re all inclusive. It’s a package deal. We are more alike than we are unalike.”

As Norfleet’s grandson Lamar pulled the covering off of the historical marker, Fraizer praised Norfleet. “This would never have happened if it weren’t for Virginia Norfleet.”

Fraizer read the marker sign and commented, “If that’s not a reason to celebrate I don’t know what is…” And the volume of applause and cheers was deafening. Next was the street sign. “It’s one thing to call a street a name. But Virginia, from now on when you wake up in the morning from now on you’ll see a new name for Clinton Street and you’ll also see the marker.” Lamar unveiled the street sign to the same volume of applause and cheers.

“Today was an awesome day. Today was a historical day. Today was a day that was filled with memories that will far surpass any of us. I attribute everything that happened here today to Virginia Norfleet, to her planning strategically, to her will, her skill and her caring for this community. Also, the need to make sure that people knew that something happened here!” Fraizer exclaimed.

Fraizer concluded with one final praise on Norfleet and the event. “This is a historical landmark and now she has made it become a reality for all to see. She is spontaneous and has much intellectual prowess. She’s a s leader. When you’re a CEO and a leader, that combination that works for the community without taking a dime from the community, this is all Virginia Norfleet. This isn’t anybody else.”

The museum, The Experience, highlighting the African American experience in Haverstraw, will be the first of its kind in Rockland County. It will showcase a number of the artifacts that Norfleet has found and others that have been given to her for this purpose.