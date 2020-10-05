Hanna Real Estate and Rand Realty Join Forces through New Partnership

On Wednesday, Marsha Rand, founder and President of Rand Realty, and Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, announced during a joint virtual meeting that the two real estate companies have joined forces in the creation of a new partnership in the Greater Hudson Valley region. The two company leaders made their announcement and shared the news with the entire Rand organization and Hanna family during the virtual meeting. “When I opened Rand Realty in 1984, my vision was to build a brokerage devoted to agents and homeowners alike,” said Rand. “Howard Hanna is a company that shares that mission. Because of that, and because of our shared experiences as family-owned businesses and industry innovators, I am very excited about the future of Rand Realty, now Howard Hanna | Rand Realty. By combining our expertise, we can create an even more exceptional real estate experience.”

The announcement finalizes a partnership between Rand Realty, the No. 1 real estate brokerage firm in the Greater Hudson Valley, and the nation’s largest independently owned brokerage firm, Howard Hanna. This partnership also advances Howard Hanna’s strategic growth plan to be one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the United States. “This union brings together leading real estate industry professionals from two of the most respected and trusted family-owned companies in the business and blends them into one unified industry leader,” said Casey. The Rand family will continue on with the newly announced company as Howard Hanna | Rand Realty. The new partnership with Rand Realty is a major milestone in Howard Hanna’s strategic growth and plans, which have progressed steadily since 2015. The partnership also marks a major step for Howard Hanna in lower New York State, after successfully establishing itself in upstate New York through previous mergers.

“Howard Hanna is very excited to partner with Rand Realty and for our teams to work together to continue to do great things in New York,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “At Howard Hanna, we’ve been on a focused growth strategy since the early 2000s. Our plan has always been to partner with like-minded brokerage firms where we believe two cultures and philosophies can mesh and blend together. As ambitious as we have been in New York State, we knew we would only enter the downstate market if we could create a partnership with the Rand company family and agents, who we have trusted and admired. This partnership will allow us to continue to expand and grow in the New York housing market, and we are very excited to welcome the Rand team and offices into the Howard Hanna family.”

The latest partnership adds to the strength of both family-owned real estate companies in downstate New York. Rand Realty finished 2019 with a closed sales volume of more than $2 billion and over 6,000 homes sold in total, according to a research report produced by REAL Trends in March 2020. In New York State, Howard Hanna finished 2019 with a closed sales volume of more than $5 billion and over 29,000 homes sold in total. Howard Hanna’s total sales volume across its multiple regions totaled more than $22 billion, as well as a total of over 100,000 houses sold, according to a research report produced by REAL Trends in March 2020. Rand Realty, now Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, has more than 1,000 residential real estate sales associates, as well as a commercial real estate company (Rand Commercial) and Hudson United Home Services, which provides residential mortgage lending, title services, and personal lines and commercial insurance.

Its 28 offices serve Bergen County, Passaic County, Hudson County, Morris County, and Essex County in New Jersey; as well as Rockland County, Orange County, Westchester County, Bronx, Sullivan County, Ulster County, and Putnam County in New York. “Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is one of the largest real estate companies in the country, and partnering with them marks an exciting milestone in the history of Rand Realty,” added Matt Rand, CEO of Rand Realty. “Our two companies carry extremely similar philosophies, particularly regarding our focus on our agents and our local communities. We are also each dedicated to providing the resources homeowners need to navigate their real estate transaction in one convenient location. This partnership will allow us to grow and perfect this one-location shopping experience.” Howard Hanna had previously become the largest New York state brokerage after merging with Nothnagle Realtors and Realty USA in 2017.

Moving forward, Dan Rand, President of Hudson United Home Services, expects that this new partnership will help both companies continue to make the entire real estate transaction experience as smooth and easy as possible for homeowners – a shared mission that he and Howard Hanna leaders take pride in. “It’s our pleasure to welcome Rand Realty to our growing family, and we’re looking forward to working with them as we continue to invest in new technologies and innovative programs that benefit homeowners,” added Hoby Hanna. “Together, we will continue to provide best-in-class service, local expertise, innovative technologies, and a client-first philosophy.”