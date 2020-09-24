HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFERS FIRST FLU VACCINE CLINIC FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, FROM 10 AM – 2 PM IN POMONA

COUNTY PRESS RELEASE

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce that the Health Department has scheduled its first flu (influenza virus) vaccine clinic for the 2020-2021 flu season. This clinic is for everyone six months and older, and will be held on Friday, September 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Robert Yeager Health Center, in the parking lot in front of Building F, which is located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona. The clinic is a drive-up for those arriving in vehicles or a walk-up for those arriving by public bus. In order to receive a flu vaccine, everyone must wear a mask.

No appointments are needed. There is a $20 fee for those 6 months through 64 years old; cash or check accepted. For those with private health insurance, we will provide you with a receipt to submit to your health insurance for possible reimbursement. To make the process quicker, please visit http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/, fill-out the top two fillable portions of the 2020-2021 FLU VACCINE FORM and print and bring the completed form with you.

The vaccine is free of charge if you:

are 65 years and older (please bring identification with proof of age)

have Medicare or Medicaid (please bring your card)

are uninsured or underinsured

The Health Department is giving the quadrivalent flu vaccine, which does not contain preservatives, including thimerosal. The vaccine is called quadrivalent because it offers protection against four different flu virus strains that research shows will be most common during this flu season: two influenza (flu) A virus strains and two influenza B virus strains. It is recommended that you wait for 15 minutes after being vaccinated, so you can be observed for any reaction, therefore cars will be asked to pull into a designated parking spot.

The flu is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others. “Getting the flu vaccine is the main way to prevent the flu and its complications. It is even more critical this year to prevent a severe flu season from arriving along with the COVID-19 pandemic. All the hand washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing we are practicing to prevent COVID-19 will also help to reduce flu infections, along with getting your flu shot,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available each year before flu begins spreading in your community. It’s better to get vaccinated early in the fall before the flu season really gets underway since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu virus. The protection you get from the flu vaccine will last throughout the flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October. The Health Department will be planning another Flu clinic in mid-October.

For more information about the flu and the flu vaccine clinics visit http://bit.ly/2c154Bj or call 845-364-2534.