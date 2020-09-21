Town of Ramapo Expands Office Hours for Seniors

The Town of Ramapo has expanded its hours of operation in several Town Departments exclusively for seniors and immunocompromised individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Assessor’s Office and Tax Department is available to serve seniors and people who are immunocompromised from 8:00-9:00 AM, Monday-Friday. The Town’s offices are typically open to the public from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM.

Anyone 65 years of age and older or individuals who are immunocompromised are able to conduct a wide range of activities during the specially designated time without having to worry about encountering or interacting with other members of the public while at Ramapo Town Hall. Some of the items that can be handled at the Assessor’s Office and Tax Department include filing relevant paperwork, paying taxes, and getting assistance with exemption documentation and renewal applications.