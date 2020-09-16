How To Set Up An Effective Email Marketing Campaign

Email marketing is now one of the most popular forms of marketing. While many people believe that marketing experts are putting their entire focus on influencer marketing or social media, email marketing campaigns are going on in the background. If you have ever purchased something online and gave them your email address, you have probably been on the receiving end of these kinds of marketing emails.

So, how do you set up an effective email marketing campaign? In this article, we are going to offer some tips to help you get started. Read on to find out more.

Set Some Goals

If you want to set up an effective email marketing campaign, you should make sure that you have some goals in place beforehand. You need to know what the main objective of your campaign is. If you are the person who typically deals with marketing strategies, you’ll be well aware of how important campaign goals are to set. Are you hoping to get some new customers on board or are you interested in getting your existing customers to come back and buy more? Without goals, you cannot design your content in a way that will target these customers. Set some goals and use these as a basis for the entire campaign.

Find Email Campaign Software

In 2020, it is possible to start an email marketing campaign through traditional email clients, but this is not always the best option. If you choose to do this, you could find that your emails hit the spam folder and your target audience will never see what you have to offer. This is why you should aim to find some email campaign software that can provide you with all of the tools that you need to get the job done. Some software packages will even let you download and try out some templates for free, so this is something to look into if you haven’t already. Find the right package and you’ll be able to use all of the tools that are at your disposal.

Know Your Audience

In the same way that you will want to set some goals for your email marketing campaign, you will want to make sure that you know your audience. If you don’t know who they are and what makes them tick, you might as well not waste your time on creating an email campaign. Ask yourself what kind of tone your audience responds well to and think about their age demographics. If you know your audience well enough, you can create content that is going to help you achieve your goals. Write out some bullet points and learn a bit more about your audience if you can. It might be worth segmenting your email list to make this a bit easier.

Optimise For Mobile

When was the last time that you opened up your laptop to read an email from a retailer? In 2020, more and more people are checking their emails on their smartphones. For this reason, you need to make sure that your email marketing campaign is compatible with these devices. If it isn’t, you risk having your recipients clicking off before they have even read what you have to offer. If you choose the right email marketing campaign software, you will find that most emails will be compatible. Double-check on your own device before pressing that send button!

Attractive Content

If you want to set up an effective email marketing campaign, you need to make sure that your content is attractive. This includes branded logos, the right fonts for your brand and colour schemes that are easy to read. On top of that, you need to have high-quality photographs and GIFs if you can. Don’t overcrowd your email with too much text as usually, images work more effectively. Try to include some basic information and encourage readers to visit the website to find out more. Hook them from the moment they open the email, and this will allow you to create an effective email marketing campaign.

Don’t Forget Follow Up Emails

No email marketing campaign is going to be effective if there is no thought given to follow up emails. Sending one email isn’t going to always attract previous customers and get them back onto the site. Persistence is key but you must remember not to overdo it as this could result in them asking to be taken off your mailing list. Try to find a happy medium between being persistent and annoying your customers. Follow up and you might just be able to secure that conversion!

Analyse It

The final tip that we have for those who want to set up an effective email marketing campaign is to spend some time analysing your previous campaigns. You need to know what worked and what didn’t, otherwise, your future campaigns aren’t going to be as successful as you hoped they would be. If you are using the right campaign software, you should be able to find out more about who responded to emails and how many conversion rates you go. Did anyone even open the emails? If not, you could find that your subject lines weren’t catchy enough. Analyse what you have and use this information to make the next campaign a success.

Get Started

If you are thinking about setting up an email marketing campaign, you should make sure to take on board all of the tips that we have given you in this article. If you just create a quick email without any careful planning, you will be wasting your time and potentially putting your customers off purchasing again.

Think about the software that you currently have and invest in a better alternative if you think it could be more effective. Once you start creating and analysing your campaigns, you’ll see just how effective a carefully managed campaign can be. Good luck – we hope that you nail those conversions.