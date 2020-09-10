Romantic Engagements and Weddings Live on during the Pandemic

Tens of thousands of weddings have been postponed due to the pandemic, reports CNBC, with a majority of couples rescheduling their big day for later this year or next year. However, not everyone is letting the health crisis stand in the way of happiness, with many putting romance at the forefront of their decisions and making appropriate adjustments to reduce health risks for guests. If you are planning on celebrating your love in unprecedented times, what steps can you take to ensure your day is memorable for you and your fiancée, as well as for your beloved family and friends?

Taking it Outside

Nothing could be more heartwarming than reading up on romantic pandemic-time engagements, many of which are taking place outdoors. If in the past many couples sought to propose in the presence of other loved ones, this year, many are choosing scenic settings and celebrating the moment in intimacy and privacy. Some are opting to pop the question in a green area such as the woods or a park; others are decorating their backyards with candlelight and turning it into a magical garden of delight. Still others are choosing outdoor celebration venues – including vineyards, where one lover pulls out a beautiful sparkling ring after a romantic meal and wine tasting session.

Making it More Intimate

Couples are also making wedding receptions smaller and more intimate, with a handful of family and friends present. Current weddings may not be the big parties some couples cherish, yet for others, they are the perfect way to say ‘I do’ in the presence of people who truly know and love them. Intimate touches are provided by videos featuring images of the couple’s best moments, meaningful speeches from loved ones, and personalised dance tracks that family and friends can have a say in to ensure everyone heads to the dance floor (while respecting social distancing, of course).

Live Streaming Your Wedding

Even if you have decided to pare your wedding down to just the two of you and your witnesses, you can still include those you love from far and wide by live streaming your wedding. You can add a touch of magic by sending invites to your virtual event and by holding a test run before. In your invite, you can include simple instructions on the technology you will be using so that everyone can be familiar with video conferencing prior to the big day. You can also make them feel more like part of the celebration by sending them a memento of your wedding. The latter could be Champagne, a photo of the happy couple post-wedding, or a disposable camera. Ask everyone to take a photo of themselves during the virtual event so you can include them in your post-wedding video edits.

Many couples are choosing to postpone their wedding, to enable guests from afar to attend their wedding, and to have larger celebrations. However, for couples after something smaller and more intimate, this could be the perfect time to say ‘I do’. Those wishing to go ahead with a social event can take steps to reduce risks by holding events outside, placing tables at the appropriate distance from each other, and live streaming their events so that nobody feels left out on one of the most memorable days of all.