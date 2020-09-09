Good Samaritan Hospital Establishes Pediatric Emergency Department

Good Samaritan Hospital has established dedicated pediatric services in its Emergency Department (ED). Pediatric emergency medicine specialists are now available onsite to treat children from birth to age 18. The new Good Samaritan Hospital pediatric emergency services are located within the main ED, where wait times are well below the national average. The hospital has launched a 30 Minute Pledge that promises when patients visit the ED they will be seen by a provider within 30 minutes of completing registration. This pledge applies to all patients, including children.

“Good Samaritan Hospital has a long and proud history of caring for the families of Rockland, Orange and Northern Bergen Counties,” said Mary Leahy, MD, MHA, CEO, Bon Secours Charity Health System. “The opening of the new Pediatric Emergency Department, and the ability to have our ED see patients within 30 minutes, ensures that this legacy grows stronger. Now, children and their families will have close access to pediatric emergency care in Rockland, and all our emergency patients can be assured that they will be seen quickly in our Emergency Department.”

Young patients of the new Pediatric Emergency Department (ED) will benefit from Good Samaritan Hospital’s WMCHealth affiliation with the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital (MFCH), the Hudson Valley’s only acute-care children’s hospital. The most seriously ill or injured children in need of specialized care can be transferred seamlessly to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital for treatment that is not available anywhere else in the Hudson Valley. To find out more information about The Good Samaritan Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department and the 30 Minute Pledge, visit www.goodsamhosp.org/pediatric-emergency-department