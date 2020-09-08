One dead, one injured in Friday night shooting in Haverstraw

HAVERSTRAW – On Friday night, 23-year-old Andy Urena-Merrero was found in the backyard of 16 Hudson Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his wounds at Westchester Medical Center.

The police responded to the address at 9:09 pm. Along with paramedics, the officers administered first aid before the victim was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, officers were alerted to a victim with a gunshot wound being treated at Montefiore-Nyack Hospital. Haverstraw detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed a 20-year-old male who had also been shot at the Hudson Avenue address. The subject was treated and released.

On Saturday distraught loved ones marched in downtown Haverstraw demanding justice for Urena-Merrero’s killer.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh was at the scene Friday night to offer assistance to the Haverstraw Police Department. DA Walsh said if you have any information regarding the homicide to contact the District Attorney’s Investigators at 845-731-4100 or submit an anonymous tip by downloading the RocklandCO DA Tip 411 app (available in the APP store or Google Play). Text the keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, type in your tip information, and hit send.