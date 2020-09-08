Fit N’ Fresh opens in Stony Point

STONY POINT, NY – Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan officiated a small ribbon cutting ceremony for one of Rockland’s newest businesses – Fit N Fresh. They serve delicious healthy smoothies, fresh juices and Acai Bowls. Fit N Fresh is located at 32 S. Liberty Drive between Pasta Cucina and Halligans.

