Fit N’ Fresh opens in Stony Point

STONY POINT, NY – Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan officiated a small ribbon cutting ceremony for one of Rockland's newest businesses – Fit N Fresh. They serve delicious healthy smoothies, fresh juices and Acai Bowls. Fit N Fresh is located at 32 S. Liberty Drive between Pasta Cucina and Halligans.