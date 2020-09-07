Choosing A Career in Human Resource Management

Are you considering a change of career? It’s essential to think about what you want from a new career, thinking not just about your enjoyment of a role but how it can contribute to your life outside of work. For example, you’ll likely be looking to change to a career that is well remunerated, as well as keeping you engaged and interested.

Human Resource Management may not be a field that you have considered previously, but it’s one that certainly warrants discussion.

What does a human resource manager do?

Organizations are only as efficient as the people that work in them. If they want to thrive, they need to attract and retain the best people not only by hiring the right people for the job in the first place but by looking after those people once they are in the company and ensuring that they are happy and feel as though they are thriving in their role. Human resource managers play a pivotal part in this by overseeing recruiting, interviewing and hiring staff, consulting with executives on the company direction and acting as a link between employees and high-level management.

Typical duties for a human resource manager include:

Planning and coordinating the workforce to make the best use of employees’ talents.

Planning and overseeing employee benefit programs.

Link an organization’s management with its employees.

Act as a consultant to managers within the company on HR issues such as equal opportunity employment and sexual harassment.

Coordinate and supervise the HR specialists and support staff.

Oversee an organization’s hiring, interview and recruitment process.

Handle staffing issues, such as disciplinary procedures and mediating disputes.

How do you become a human resources manager?

Work experience and education are equally important if you are considering a career as a human resources manager.

You will need to be demonstrate skills in organizing, directing and leading others and a knowledge of human resources programs like compensation and benefits plans, human resources software as well as federal, state and local employment laws.

Many human resource managers begin their careers as a human resources specialist, or you could consider a master’s in human resource management. The MHRM at North Central College has a faculty of experienced HR professionals who tailor the curriculum around the real-world issues that they have faced. This means that you would be gaining both the academic and the real-life experience that you need to become a HR manager. The course schedule is flexible and is available online, so you can tailor your studies to suit your life.

Is it a good career choice?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) approximates that employment of human resource managers is likely to grow by 7% between 2018 and 2028, which is faster than other occupations. This suggests that training in this field could be a good investment.

The salary and benefits are dependent on the company which you work for, but the median salary for HR managers in 2019 was $116,720. The lowest 10% were earning $68,300, while the highest were earning $205,720.

HR managers typically work office hours, although it is a demanding job and many HR managers put in over 40 hours a week.