5 Ways to Add Value to Your Home

If you’re thinking of moving or potentially selling your home in the near future, it’s worth investing in it now to increase its value. Even if you plan to stay in the house for the next 5-10 years, ensuring that it has as much value as possible will serve to increase your chances of selling later on.

Below we outline 5 things that you can do to add value to your home.

Increase Its Attractiveness

First appearances matter a great deal, especially when it comes to buying a house. Unless the buyers are looking for a fixer-upper, maximizing your home’s curb appeal is vital. There are a lot of areas to attend to, but for starters, make sure the landscaping is well looked after and maintained. Nobody wants to look at an unsightly overgrown garden.

In terms of the house, make sure the siding, gutters, and roofing are in good condition and repaint or repair where necessary. If you’ve lived in the home for a long time, you’ll also want to consider the overall style of the interior. Is it dated, for example? Does it need a style upgrade? Increasing the attractiveness of both the interior and exterior will go a long way.

Update Your Kitchen & Bathroom

Upgraded kitchens and bathrooms can greatly increase the value of your home, especially in terms of boosting resale value. Replace or upgrade any outdated cabinets and appliances and try to create a matching theme. Don’t go too crazy, though; keep it modest and tasteful enough to suit a range of tastes. If you’re skilled with DIY, you can also do some of the cabinet upgrading yourself using tools like a Leister Heat Gun, which will not only strip paint but also loosen rusty screws.

Improve Its Efficiency

A home’s efficiency is important for new buyers as most will want it to be as low maintenance as possible. Wood floors that require a lot of care or windows without double panes, for example, can create additional repairs and work that potential homebuyers won’t want to deal with. To make your home low maintenance and efficient, take steps to increase its energy efficiency, and consider adding carpet throughout.

Remodel the Basement or Attic

Creating rooms out of disused space can greatly add value to a home. Not only do you generate new areas to live in, but it can also make the home feel bigger and more interesting. Consider turning your basement or attic into another bedroom or even an entertainment area. These will appeal to families who need the additional space.

Update the Backyard

The state of your backyard can also make a big impact on the value of the house. If it’s a toss-up between a house with a cramped yard with overgrown bushes and a well-maintained one with plenty of space for children, the latter will usually win out.

Make sure your lawn is well-tended and mowed, keep the garden areas clean and trimmed, and invest in décor that will make the yard comfortable and enticing for visitors. Remember, the backyard isn’t just an outdoor area. It essentially serves as another area of the house where you can entertain guests and allow your children to play in the warmer months.

The above tips are just a few things that you can do add value to your property. Have fun upgrading your home!