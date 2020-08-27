 VALLEY COTTAGE TEEN ARRAIGNED ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES FOR THE SHOOTING

DEATH OF A CHICAGO MAN Charges Stem from a Shooting Last Night in Nyack

Collyer R. Goodman, 18, of Valley Cottage, NY, was arraigned this morning in Orangetown Justice Court by the Honorable Patrick Loftus on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred last night in Nyack. Bail was set at $250,000. A return court appearance was scheduled for August 27, 2020.

Goodman was taken into custody by the Orangetown Police Department and charged with Manslaughter 2nd (felony), Reckless Endangerment 1st (felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (misdemeanor) for the shooting death of a 21 year old Chicago man that occurred in Nyack. The investigation is ongoing and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with the men and women of the Orangetown Police Department.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said, “We are again struck by another senseless death in Rockland County. Our sympathies go out to the family of this young man. As we come to grips with this as a community, my team continues to work on this case with detectives. I commend the professionalism and dedication shown by the men and women of the Orangetown Police Department.”

If anyone has information about this incident please call the Orangetown Police Department at (845) 359-3700 or submit an anonymous tip by downloading the RocklandCO DA Tip 411 app (available in the APP store or Google Play). You can also text the keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, type in your tip information and hit send.